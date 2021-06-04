More tributes to 'real hero' Jordan, who saved woman from Belsize fire

Published: 6:06 PM June 4, 2021 Updated: 6:20 PM June 4, 2021

The England's Lane Launderette was boarded up on Thursday after the shocking fire - Credit: Stefania Di Cio'

"If it wasn't for Jordan, God knows what would have happened upstairs."

After smoke began billowing from the England's Lane launderette in Belsize on Wednesday evening a handful of passers-by were able to act quickly to make sure no-one was hurt.

Speaking to the Ham&High, they explained what was going through their minds.

Ashish Raja was at Tesco when he spotted the smoke.

"I started helping by stopping the cars on the street,” he said. "I was trying to kick the door down and Jordan came to help."

Jordan Winslow, who is homeless but often spends time around England's Lane, told this newspaper: “I went straight in. I was across the road and then I saw them kicking the door down and thought #let me go and help'."

Jordan Winslow and Andrea Byrne - Credit: Andrea Byrne

He had been with his fiancé Andrea Byrne - she suffers from asthma so went into Tesco to avoid the smoke. Andrea told this paper how proud she had been of him.

"It was such a good thing he did, running in to get the woman out, there were so many people around but he just ran in."

Ashish continued: “I was screaming for some water to get on my T-shirt but Jordan went straight in and came downstairs with the lady.

Ashish Raja, who helped when the England's Lane Launderette caught fire - Credit: Stefania Di Cio'

Ashish added: "Two boys came to help me kick down the door - and as soon as it was open, Jordan got the woman downstairs."

Another witness wanted to highlight that Jordan was "a real hero", while Richard Bartlett who also helped kick the door down, added: "He and his friends are lovely people and quite well known on England's Lane."

The England's Lane Launderette after being damaged by a fire - Credit: Stefania Di Cio'

Richard continued: "Happily there was no fatalities, and it was truly amazing to see how people can overcome the things that divide us when other are in need, whatever walk of life they are from."

The fire began at around 5.40pm on June 2. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control shortly after 7pm.

No-one was injured, but London Fire Brigade warned Londoners to take care with textiles and check fire alarms are working on each floor of a building.