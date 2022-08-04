One Housing are to hold a ballot on the regeneration of Juniper Crescent - Credit: One Housing

Plans to knock down and rebuild a housing estate in a Chalk Farm will be put to residents once again.

One Housing, which runs Juniper Crescent, says it plans to ballot residents in the autumn, once there is "positive support for the proposals in principle".

The 120-property estate at Juniper Crescent, which sits between the Roundhouse and railway tracks, would be replaced with a 410-unit complex, with 290 homes.

Currently 50% of the new homes would be affordable. The developer says this is "based on habitable rooms compliant with both the GLA requirements and Camden Council’s planning policy".

How Juniper's Crescent, opposite the Roundhouse, could look following regeneration - Credit: One Housing

In July 2017 Camden Council identified Juniper Crescent and Gilbey's Yard as part of the wider Camden Goods Yard Framework area to deliver an increase in the number, mix, type and affordability of homes.

Neighbours voted against regeneration plans in a ballot in 2021.

One Housing said following resident feedback, it is focussing solely on the regeneration of Juniper Crescent in the next ballot.

A spokesperson said: "Throughout 2021 we engaged with residents of both Juniper Crescent and Gilbeys Yard to understand their views on regeneration.

"In November 2021, directed by resident feedback, we made the decision to separate out the estates and carry out individual approaches to consultation and regeneration.

"Since then, we have been actively engaging with Juniper Crescent residents on the regeneration proposals and approach, while continuing to work with and engage with Gilbeys Yard TRA on other priorities outside of regeneration, including estate management and maintenance."

They said new proposals give an opportunity "to ensure that all homes comply with or exceed London Space Standards".

"Currently 81% homes do not comply with current size standards and there are no lifts on the estate," they said.

Last month One Housing launched a new masterplan "directly shaped by feedback and involvement from residents".

They said the new homes will be more energy efficient, and include outdoor private spaces, including balconies, terraces and gardens.

They said residents' services charges and council tax would be subsidised for 10 years.

The spokesperson added that residents’ feedback would be taken on board "at every juncture".

"We acknowledge that this process can be challenging for the community, which is why we are committed to going above and beyond for residents through events that bring us all together."