Deadline approaching on Highgate care home redevelopment
- Credit: Highgate Care
Residents have days left to comment on plans to demolish and redevelop a care home in Highgate.
An application is in for the demolition of the existing 42-bed former-Mary Feilding Guild home in North Hill, to be replaced by a new 72-bed care facility.
The proposed development, by Highgate Care, includes a hydrotherapy pool, steam room, sauna, gym, treatment and medical rooms, hairdressing and beauty salon, restaurant, cafe, lounge, bar, wellbeing shop, general shop, car and cycle parking, refuse and recycling storage, as well as a "mechanical and electrical plant".
The consultation ends on January 28, with objections so far including the scale and quality of the building within the conservation area.
One objector said they would lose up to 50% of the sunlight into their garden.
The design statement from DWP Architects says: "The applicant believes that the site represents a fantastic opportunity to create a much needed high quality modern care home facility on the site."
Highgate Care closed the former Mary Feilding Guild in May last year after taking it over in March, causing outrage by giving residents aged between 85 to 104 less than three months to leave.
The company also drew criticism in August when it emerged its new plans would be for short-term care for people recovering from operations, rather than long-term care.
To comment on the application visit https://www.planningservices.haringey.gov.uk with reference HGY/2021/3481.
Most Read
- 1 Landlord scales back 40% rent rise - but it is too late for some tenants
- 2 Italian sandwich shop opens in a Hampstead telephone box
- 3 'We don't need to drink more coffee' say cafés as Joe & The Juice moves in
- 4 Cops swoop on cannabis farm rumoured to be 'largest ever' busted in Haringey
- 5 The most expensive homes sold in Camden in November 2021
- 6 Jimmy C's wife on how she is keeping 'his memory alive'
- 7 The man who wants to put trains among the trees from Muswell Hill to Highgate
- 8 Murphy's Yard 825-home tower block development to be 'car free'
- 9 'Large cannabis factory’ discovered on Frobisher Road
- 10 Air ambulance mobilised as boy, 15, knifed in South Hampstead