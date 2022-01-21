Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Deadline approaching on Highgate care home redevelopment

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:37 PM January 21, 2022
Designs for The View, to replace Mary Feilding Guild

Designs for The View, which could replace Mary Feilding Guild - Credit: Highgate Care

Residents have days left to comment on plans to demolish and redevelop a care home in Highgate.

An application is in for the demolition of the existing 42-bed former-Mary Feilding Guild home in North Hill, to be replaced by a new 72-bed care facility.

The proposed development, by Highgate Care, includes a hydrotherapy pool, steam room, sauna, gym, treatment and medical rooms, hairdressing and beauty salon, restaurant, cafe, lounge, bar, wellbeing shop, general shop, car and cycle parking, refuse and recycling storage, as well as a "mechanical and electrical plant". 

The consultation ends on January 28, with objections so far including the scale and quality of the building within the conservation area.

One objector said they would lose up to 50% of the sunlight into their garden.

The design statement from DWP Architects says: "The applicant believes that the site represents a fantastic opportunity to create a much needed high quality modern care home facility on the site."

Highgate Care closed the former Mary Feilding Guild in May last year after taking it over in March, causing outrage by giving residents aged between 85 to 104 less than three months to leave.

The company also drew criticism in August when it emerged its new plans would be for short-term care for people recovering from operations, rather than long-term care.

To comment on the application visit https://www.planningservices.haringey.gov.uk with reference HGY/2021/3481.

