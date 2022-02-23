A CGI rendering of what the new building at 110A Priory Road could look like - Credit: Knight Frank

Controversial plans to redevelop the site at 110A Priory Road are back on the table, with an appeal recently lodged to progress with the proposals.

The initial application, which involves demolishing and rebuilding the Planet Tiny nursery and adding three one-bedroom flats on top, was rejected by Haringey Council last year.

More than 190 objections were submitted, and the decision notice from the council stated it believed the development would be “an alien and incongruous addition”.

The notice outlined concerns relating to its impact on Priory Common Orchard, a green space adjoining the site at the foot of Muswell Hill.

Planet Tiny toddlers outside the Priory Road nursery with staff and local residents - Credit: Polly Hancock

One of those who objected the initial application was Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West.

In response to the appeal, she said: “Along with almost 200 local residents I opposed this planning application and I’m glad Haringey Council rejected it.

“Priory Common Orchard is much loved and an important green space for residents to learn more about food growing and gardening and for people passing through the area. Whenever I’m on the W3 bus I love looking at what’s in flower there.

“The pandemic has brought home how important our precious green spaces are and I’m very disappointed that the developers have appealed. I’ll add my voice to support residents in any way I can.”

Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green - Credit: Chris McAndrew

Joyce Rosser, secretary of the Warner Estate Residents Association (WERA), told the Ham&High the association was “very surprised and shocked” about the appeal.

She said: “The proposal for a three and a half storey building on the orchard was put forward last summer. Nearly 200 objections were submitted, mostly from local residents but also from Catherine West MP, local councillors, Haringey parks department, Haringey nature conservation officer and Haringey design officer. It was rejected by the council in July. We thought that we had heard the last of it.

“WERA is now seeking information on the developer’s grounds for an appeal so that another campaign can be undertaken to stop this development.”

Planet Tiny toddlers in the community garden with staff and local residents Chris Barker, Jane Green and Joyce Rosser - Credit: Polly Hancock

The applicant, Michael Frangeskou, said the development is “high-quality”, and has been “designed to respect and enhance the area’s townscape”.

“It will deliver good quality new homes alongside a new nursery facility on the ground floor”, he said. “We have made every effort to ensure the development is a positive addition to Priory Road.”

To view the appeal, visit planningservices.haringey.gov.uk/ and search using the reference number HGY/2021/1444.