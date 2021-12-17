Andrew Marr backs Christmas community fundraiser in Primrose Hill

Primrose Hill journalist Andrew Marr is backing a Christmas fundraiser to support residents in sheltered housing.

Organisers have set up a festive raffle to fund improvements to the Oldfield Estate’s communal gardens and “bring people together”.

Andrew, who lives in the neighbourhood, told the Ham&High: “It's one of the liveliest and best organised local estates I know and I'm very pleased to be able to help.”

The estate in Fitzroy Road – including Jacqueline House, Carole House and Marion House – has 249 flats for residents aged over 55.

Money collected from the Christmas fundraiser will go towards improvements such as planting fruit trees and edible crops in the new year.

Raffle volunteer and Primrose Hill resident Phil Cowan said: “This is a good way of getting the rest of the community to interact with the people that live there, many of whom are disabled and have other issues. It's a really nice community project.”

People can buy raffle tickets on weekdays from 9am-5pm outside the estate’s reception at 42 Fitzroy Road. The prize winners will be announced on Thursday (December 23).