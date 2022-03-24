Labour MP for Westminster North has called on the government to give councils more powers to manage properties used as Aribnb short lets. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A Westminster North MP aims to crack down on Airbnbs after it was revealed a large number of homes in the borough are used by holiday makers.

Labour MP Karen Buck introduced draft legislation in the House of Commons yesterday (March 23) that calls on the government to give local councils more powers to manage properties used as Airbnb short lets.

Westminster has more than 10,000 properties listed on Airbnb.

A report in 2020 found that 87.5% of revenue made through Airbnb came from entire properties, some of which could be used instead to provide permanent homes for residents.

Karen Buck MP said: “No one is talking about banning short lets. They can be a convenient way for people to make some extra income from living spaces they aren’t using, and boost the tourist economy, but I want hosts to be registered so councils can make sure this is done in a responsible manner which avoids some of the negative impacts experienced in Westminster and other communities.”

Westminster Labour Group leader Cllr Adam Hug said: “If elected to run the council in May, Labour will take all actions in its power to ensure short-lets are properly managed.”