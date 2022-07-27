The new owner of an office block next to Camden's famous Roundhouse is putting together plans to develop the land for housing and offices.

The office block at 100 and 100a Chalk Farm Road is currently vacant and the property has been bought by developer Regal London.

The company plans to submit a planning application for office and residential uses, including affordable housing, in 2023 but has not yet released details.

Simon De Friend, co-founder of Regal London, said the company is excited to launch the Camden project.

“It provides an opportunity to deliver a really innovative scheme, that will bring our customary design flair together with our drive to bring value to our neighbours and wider stakeholders," he said.

The company says it will launch a “comprehensive community engagement programme” in the summer.

Camden Council's draft site allocations plan, yet to be adopted, says an "employment-led development" at the site would be supported.

It states: "Complementary town centre uses should be provided as a means of activating the street and adding to the character and diversity of Camden Town Centre.

"An element of permanent self-contained housing is also appropriate but should not detract from employment provision in this location or undermine the achievement of a strong town centre frontage."

The document states a development must “enhance the gap adjacent with the Roundhouse and enhance its setting by opening up views of this heritage asset”.

It says a requirement for the land, part of the Camden Goods Yard area, would be: “Ensure that existing night-time entertainment uses, in particular the neighbouring Roundhouse venue, are not adversely affected by development on this site, with mitigation measures secured as a last resort in line with the agent of change principle.”

Regal London now has projects in seven boroughs. The company is behind the redevelopment of North Finchley town centre, and in Brent it is building nearly 800 homes in blocks up to 23-storeys tall near Wembley Stadium, as well as accommodation for 300 students.

With each development it is creating a “Regal London Real Estate Academy” in partnership with Building Heroes, which provides construction qualifications and access to employers for those who need them, including military veterans and their families.