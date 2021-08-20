O2 Centre developer commits to working with TfL over station access

Published: 4:17 PM August 20, 2021

A sketch of the new 'central square' green space now planned for the O2 Centre's redevelopment in Finchley Road - Credit: Landsec/AHMM

The O2 Centre developer has said it is "working with Transport for London (TfL)" on how it can improve access to West Hampstead's transport links.

Landsec's commitment follows the latest round of consultation on the plans, which could see 1,900 homes built.

It is also promises to "explore the provision of a significant new health centre", provide space for a cinema, a cafe and a gym, and investigate the scheme's "impact on other local services and whether we need to invest in these".

In a statement, Landsec said: "We’ll continue to look at everyone’s feedback in detail over the summer months and we’re planning a next round of consultation in September.

"We will show how the designs have progressed and responded to your feedback, and provide more detail on how the scheme will look and feel."

In its update, the firm highlights what it says are the "headlines" from the consultation, saying it has heard the concerns of residents about the height and scale of buildings, the balance of affordable housing and green space, and the impact on transport links.

The lack of a lift at West Hampstead Tube station is a longstanding local complaint.

In June the developer held two online meetings with local people and groups, while in July Camden held a development management forum to discuss the scheme.

At the latter, Landsec development manager Tim Trillo said: "We want to work in partnership with you and with Camden Council to deliver a development that meets London's needs.

"I do recognise that some people are still concerned about issues such as height and the provision of affordable housing. We will continue to listen to that."

Since the plans for Landsec's redevelopment were expanded - it had initially only planned to build around 1,000 homes on the O2 Centre's car park, whereas now the plan is for around double and to demolish the centre itself - local people and amenity groups have been concerned about how high the development will be and its impact on local infrastructure.

The plan remains to have towers of a range of heights - with the highest at 16 storeys.