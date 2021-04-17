Developer's plan for six houses in old pub car park in Highgate Hill

Published: 10:00 AM April 17, 2021

Where the new houses would stand in Highgate Hill - Credit: Google

Early proposals have been drawn up by a developer to build six houses in a Highgate Hill car park.

Artform has bought the site at 90 Highgate Hill - which was on sale for £1.25m - next to the Brendan the Navigator pub, which is set to open next week.

The six proposed townhouses could form two, three and four bedroom homes. The 485 sq m stretch opposite St Joseph’s Church is the car park which once belonged to the former Old Crown pub.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in the coming months, but the Highgate Society expressed concerns over the “uninspired and bland” design.

Going forward, Artform’s managing director Jonathan Ellis told the Ham&High the developer is keen to work with the community to “refine” its plans, in consideration of neighbours.

“We love the site and think that we can build something there in some sort of form that has the least impact as possible on our neighbours,” he said.

“Our plans at this stage are by no means set in stone, and by no means final or finalised.

“There's a lot we're doing, a lot we're exploring, to ensure that there’s as little impact on neighbours and anyone involved as possible.”

Michael Hammerson, vice-president of the Highgate Society, said: “While we accept the principle of some form of development there - the site is a considerable eyesore at present - we expressed our view that the design was far too utilitarian, uninspired and bland for such an important position at the gateway to the Highgate Conservation Area and in the views down Highgate Hill, and made some suggestions which we thought would greatly improve its appearance in the streetscape.

“Unfortunately, the revised plans come nowhere near addressing our concerns.

“We also have doubts about the living conditions in what will be basically single-aspect houses with their living room windows effectively abutting the pavement.”

The site of the proposals - the car park which once belonged to the Old Crown pub - Credit: Google

The Highgate Society’s chair, Elspeth Clements, said that early designs of the plans were “misleading”.

“I believe a scheme for houses here could be acceptable but this scheme is over developed,” she added.

In addition to the developer Artform, the plans are being worked on by architects Hutchinson & Partners, consultants Maddox Planning and interior designers Scenesmith.