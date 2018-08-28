Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

Floral tributes honour the woman who died after a collision in Hornsey High Street. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

A 55-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Hornsey High Street on Thursday has died.

The pedestrian was struck by a van at 5.10pm and taken to hospital, where she died on Saturday.

Her next of kin have been told and a post-mortem examination is now set to take place.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Met’s roads and transport squad are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.