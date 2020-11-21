Air ambulance helicopter lands in Hornsey after man ‘falls from a height’

A man fell from a height in Birkbeck Road, Honrsey. His life is not thought to be in danger. Picture: Submitted Archant

A man “fell from a height” in Hornsey on Saturday in an incident which saw the air ambulance scrambled.

Despite dramatic scenes, police confirmed the man’s life was not thought to be in danger.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a fall from a height at 14.46hrs on 21 November at Birkbeck Road, N8.

Officers attended the scene, along with members of the London Ambulance Service and colleagues from the Air Ambulance Service. It is not thought that the man’s condition is life threatening. It is not being treated as suspicious.”

They added that officers’ enquiries were now closed.

Witnesses saw the air ambulance helicopter land in nearby Priory Park, but reported it had not appeared that the victim had needed to be airlifted to hospital in the end.

