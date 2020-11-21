Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance helicopter lands in Hornsey after man ‘falls from a height’

PUBLISHED: 19:34 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:34 21 November 2020

A man fell from a height in Birkbeck Road, Honrsey. His life is not thought to be in danger. Picture: Submitted

A man fell from a height in Birkbeck Road, Honrsey. His life is not thought to be in danger. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A man “fell from a height” in Hornsey on Saturday in an incident which saw the air ambulance scrambled.

Despite dramatic scenes, police confirmed the man’s life was not thought to be in danger.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a fall from a height at 14.46hrs on 21 November at Birkbeck Road, N8.

You may also want to watch:

Officers attended the scene, along with members of the London Ambulance Service and colleagues from the Air Ambulance Service. It is not thought that the man’s condition is life threatening. It is not being treated as suspicious.”

They added that officers’ enquiries were now closed.

Witnesses saw the air ambulance helicopter land in nearby Priory Park, but reported it had not appeared that the victim had needed to be airlifted to hospital in the end.

Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham top Premier League after Jose Mourinho masterminds win against Man City

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso (centre) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema pulls out of international duty with hip injury

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

Air ambulance helicopter lands in Hornsey after man ‘falls from a height’

A man fell from a height in Birkbeck Road, Honrsey. His life is not thought to be in danger. Picture: Submitted

Leah Williamson marks remarkable achievement with 150 Arsenal appearances

Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village.

Finding the energy: Diary of an eco-worrier navigating the eco-issues in lockdown

Debbie Bourne - eco-warrior or eco-worrier?