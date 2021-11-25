MP Catherine West says the government's response to the Windrush Scandal has been "failure after failure" following the release of a damning report on its compensation scheme.

The Hornsey and Wood Green representative urged home secretary Priti Patel to "get a grip" on the issues surrounding the Windrush Compensation Scheme, after a Home Affairs Committee report found that the "vast majority of people" who applied for compensation are yet to receive a penny.

This scheme was set up in 2019 after thousands of members of the Windrush generation and other commonwealth citizens were detained and deported despite having lived and worked in the UK for decades.

The report published two years later has made for unsatisfying reading: at the time of its creation, only 20 per cent of an estimated 15,000 eligible claimants had applied, while only 5pc had received compensation.

Labour's Ms West added: "So many in our communities have suffered so much already."

The report called for the scheme to be transferred from the Home Office to an independent organisation.

A Home Office spokesperson said that moving the operation would "risk significantly delaying vital payments to those affected".