Hornsey Police Station to throw open its doors to the public for open day

Last year's open day at Hornsey Police Station in TOttenham Lane. Picture: Haringey Police Archant

Children will have the chance to try on police uniform and spend a day in the cells, as Hornsey Police Station is opened up for its annual open day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual fun day will see police horses, dogs, marine officers and two vintage cars on display for people living locally. Tours of the station in Tottenham Lane will also be given.

Local police will also be on hand to meet members of the public. They will be offering crime prevention advice and working alongside a lock smith and alarm company.

The event is free and runs from 10am to 4pm.

PC Martin Nicholls said; “We hope this will be a fun day for all of the family where everyone will have the chance to meet their local officers and have a tour of the police station. Children will also have the opportunity to try on some police uniform and see inside a police cell.”