Hornsey Police Station to throw open its doors to the public for open day

PUBLISHED: 15:30 21 March 2019

Last year's open day at Hornsey Police Station in TOttenham Lane. Picture: Haringey Police

Last year's open day at Hornsey Police Station in TOttenham Lane. Picture: Haringey Police

Archant

Children will have the chance to try on police uniform and spend a day in the cells, as Hornsey Police Station is opened up for its annual open day.

The annual fun day will see police horses, dogs, marine officers and two vintage cars on display for people living locally. Tours of the station in Tottenham Lane will also be given.

Local police will also be on hand to meet members of the public. They will be offering crime prevention advice and working alongside a lock smith and alarm company.

The event is free and runs from 10am to 4pm.

PC Martin Nicholls said; “We hope this will be a fun day for all of the family where everyone will have the chance to meet their local officers and have a tour of the police station. Children will also have the opportunity to try on some police uniform and see inside a police cell.”

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

Dial a dealer: Camden to stop roll-out of new BT InLink kiosks after they get used by drug dealers

The InLink panel outside Camden Town tube station being used to make a phonecall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Daughter raises thousands in memory of Hampstead celebrity fitness trainer Nicki Waterman

Alex Thrussell in training for the London Marathon to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

Betrayal, Harold Pinter Theatre

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in Betrayal picture by Marc Brenner

East Finchley crash: Police appeal for footage after woman, 63, killed by driver in High Road

The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley, where a woman died on Saturday evening after being hit by a car. Picture: Google Maps

