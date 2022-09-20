'Looking back at memories of our late Queen Elizabeth II'

Opinion

What a week it has been for reviewing memories over the 70 years reign of our late Queen Elizabeth!

She was crowned aged 25 when few women held roles of authority. Since then, so much has changed.

Already World War II had changed life for women.

Unmarried women under 30 were conscripted during the war to join the armed forces or work on land or industry. Aged 18 in 1944, Elizabeth insisted on joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) as a full-time active member.

Later as Queen, she undertook her duties seriously, quietly gaining respect and influence both here and abroad.

Janet Shapiro encourages young pensioners to join the pensioners group - Credit: HPAG

Membership of Hornsey Pensioners Action Group spans a wide age-range. Some of our members will remember the late King George VI but only three members can be identified receiving, as centenarians, a congratulatory birthday card from the Queen. In four year’s time, would Elizabeth have received such a card, had she survived?

Potential members of our group range in age from 50 to over 100, with wide variation as to wealth, health and mobility.

Some receive a work-based pension, while others struggle on a full or fractional Basic State Pension. Even those with secure tenure of their home still find maintenance costs and heating unaffordable.

Women predominate amongst those falling below the official poverty line.

Our national organisation (the National Pensioners Convention, npcuk.org) campaigns to defend the rights of all pensioners. The current organisers of our local group are mostly over 70 and are keen to encourage younger pensioners to join.

Also, it is important to forewarn those soon to retire about problems that affect them. These people may not know about the threat to free prescriptions for the over 60’s. See hornseypag.org.uk for more information.

Janet Shapiro is coordinator for Hornsey Pensioners Action Group.