Hornsey Park to open as part of 1,700-home Clarendon development

From left to right: Cllr Adam Jogee, the Mayor of Haringey; David Joyce, director for housing, regeneration and planning, Haringey Council; Rachael Champion, artist; Cllr Kirsten Hearn, environment chief, Haringey Council; Paul Hopkins, managing director, St William North; Brian Paterson, construction director, St William North; Sean Ellis, chairman, St William. Picture: Haringey Council Archant

A new park is set to open in Hornsey as part of a 12-acre housing development.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The plaque at Hornsey Park. Picture: Haringey Council The plaque at Hornsey Park. Picture: Haringey Council

Hornsey Park will open on November 23 just north of Hornsey station as part of the Clarendon project by the developer St William.

More than 1,700 homes will be built, 605 of them “affordable” by government calculations. They are priced between £404,790 to £768,000.

You may also want to watch:

The first stage of the development, Hornsey Park Place, is due to finish by the end of June.

The opening of Hornsey Park. Picture: Haringey Council The opening of Hornsey Park. Picture: Haringey Council

Hornsey councillors snipped the ribbon on the park last Thursday (October 29) including the environment chief Cllr Kirsten Hearn and the mayor Cllr Adam Jogee.

Cllr Hearn said: “Our parks have been a real lifeline to residents during the ongoing pandemic, allowing them to relax and unwind outdoors when we’re increasingly finding ourselves spending more time inside.

“I feel sure Hornsey Park will serve that invaluable purpose to its local communities in the months and years to come.”

Hornsey Park includes a sculpture by Rachael Champion and a hoarding designed by pupils at St Mary’s Primary School.