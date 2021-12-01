Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Hornsey Library reopens following major renovation

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 6:00 AM December 1, 2021
Hornsey Library reopens after major renovation

Hornsey Library reopens after major renovation - Credit: David Winskill

A Haringey library has reopened following a major renovation project.

Hornsey Library, in Haringey Park, was reopened on November 23 by the borough's mayor, Cllr Adam Jogee.

Cllr Adam Jogee, mayor of Haringey at Hornsey Library reopening

Cllr Adam Jogee, mayor of Haringey at Hornsey Library reopening - Credit: David Winskill

Members of Haringey Young Musicians played at the ceremony at the library, which opened in 1965.

"It was fabulous to be back at Hornsey Library, somewhere I've spent much time over the years from studying to reading to learning and listening," said Cllr Jogee.

"I'm grateful that Haringey's commitment to our library network has been demonstrated with a massive cash injection, new children's library, improved facilities, and works to preserve and protect this grade II landmark in our community." 

Haringey Young Musicians perform at the reopening of Hornsey Library

Haringey Young Musicians perform at the reopening of Hornsey Library - Credit: David Winskill

Lib Dem group leader and councillor for Crouch End Luke Cawley Harrison said: "The library has served as a vital asset for Crouch End residents and beyond for decades, and I'm sure that everyone will welcome the fabulous new interior space.

"After spending over £4 million on the works, it is now vital that the outside space is also given some attention to draw people in and best show off the wonderful building."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unimaginable loss': Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London
  2. 2 Covid-19: Omicron cases confirmed in Haringey and Barnet
  3. 3 Covid-19: Omicron variant case confirmed in Camden
  1. 4 Camden Market has major makeover with new cinema, shops and food stalls
  2. 5 Barnet chemist named independent pharmacy of the year
  3. 6 Masked-up Boris Johnson poses for selfies at Wood Green care centre
  4. 7 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
  5. 8 Two people flee in Finchley flat fire caused by faulty radiator
  6. 9 Stunning light trail wraps up Kenwood like a giant Christmas present
  7. 10 Highgate's new butcher offers wine pairing and cooking advice

Crouch End campaigner David Winskill said: "It was a really nice evening. The quintet were absolutely fabulous and blew people away."

Hornsey News
Crouch End News
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Susan Jones (centre) with her daughters Amy and Lucy

Obituary

Susan Jones obituary: A 'humble' Muswell Hill shop owner of 40 years

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
menorah for hanukkah crouch end

London Live

Hanukkah 2021: Five events in north London tonight

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
John Rynne believes the proposals could spell the end for his pub

Planning and Development

Highgate Hill housing plans spark fears over new pub's future

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Peray Ahmet and Haringey Civic Centre

Haringey Council | Exclusive

Haringey Council accidentally leaks £54m office expansion scheme

Charles Thomson

person