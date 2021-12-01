Hornsey Library reopens following major renovation
- Credit: David Winskill
A Haringey library has reopened following a major renovation project.
Hornsey Library, in Haringey Park, was reopened on November 23 by the borough's mayor, Cllr Adam Jogee.
Members of Haringey Young Musicians played at the ceremony at the library, which opened in 1965.
"It was fabulous to be back at Hornsey Library, somewhere I've spent much time over the years from studying to reading to learning and listening," said Cllr Jogee.
"I'm grateful that Haringey's commitment to our library network has been demonstrated with a massive cash injection, new children's library, improved facilities, and works to preserve and protect this grade II landmark in our community."
Lib Dem group leader and councillor for Crouch End Luke Cawley Harrison said: "The library has served as a vital asset for Crouch End residents and beyond for decades, and I'm sure that everyone will welcome the fabulous new interior space.
"After spending over £4 million on the works, it is now vital that the outside space is also given some attention to draw people in and best show off the wonderful building."
Most Read
- 1 'Unimaginable loss': Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London
- 2 Covid-19: Omicron cases confirmed in Haringey and Barnet
- 3 Covid-19: Omicron variant case confirmed in Camden
- 4 Camden Market has major makeover with new cinema, shops and food stalls
- 5 Barnet chemist named independent pharmacy of the year
- 6 Masked-up Boris Johnson poses for selfies at Wood Green care centre
- 7 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
- 8 Two people flee in Finchley flat fire caused by faulty radiator
- 9 Stunning light trail wraps up Kenwood like a giant Christmas present
- 10 Highgate's new butcher offers wine pairing and cooking advice
Crouch End campaigner David Winskill said: "It was a really nice evening. The quintet were absolutely fabulous and blew people away."