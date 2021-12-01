Hornsey Library reopens following major renovation

A Haringey library has reopened following a major renovation project.

Hornsey Library, in Haringey Park, was reopened on November 23 by the borough's mayor, Cllr Adam Jogee.

Cllr Adam Jogee, mayor of Haringey at Hornsey Library reopening - Credit: David Winskill

Members of Haringey Young Musicians played at the ceremony at the library, which opened in 1965.

"It was fabulous to be back at Hornsey Library, somewhere I've spent much time over the years from studying to reading to learning and listening," said Cllr Jogee.

"I'm grateful that Haringey's commitment to our library network has been demonstrated with a massive cash injection, new children's library, improved facilities, and works to preserve and protect this grade II landmark in our community."

Haringey Young Musicians perform at the reopening of Hornsey Library - Credit: David Winskill

Lib Dem group leader and councillor for Crouch End Luke Cawley Harrison said: "The library has served as a vital asset for Crouch End residents and beyond for decades, and I'm sure that everyone will welcome the fabulous new interior space.

"After spending over £4 million on the works, it is now vital that the outside space is also given some attention to draw people in and best show off the wonderful building."

Crouch End campaigner David Winskill said: "It was a really nice evening. The quintet were absolutely fabulous and blew people away."