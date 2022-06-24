Hornsey knitting circle celebrates its fifth anniversary
- Credit: Ching Smith
Rail and tube strikes and the continuing threat of Covid did not stop celebrations of a Hornsey knitting circle's fifth anniversary.
Hornsey Library Charity Knitting Group gathered at Hornsey Library on June 21 to mark five years of supporting the sick, disabled and homeless.
"We knit and chatter and so far so good," said Ching Smith.
"It was unfortunate that the date of our celebration coincided with the Rail and Tube strike and a couple tested positive with Covid.
"Nine guests and two members could not attend but despite this, we enjoyed the afternoon."
The group started on June 13, 2017, born out of the Whittington Hospital Knitting/Crocheting Club which "fizzled out" a year earlier.
Since then volunteers and members have met every Tuesday from 2-4pm except in August.
During the pandemic, members worked from home.
The group is affiliated to the Alexandra Women's Institute and each item knitted has the Alexandra WI rating.
"Our focus is to make items suitable for the elderly and dementia patient," Ching added.
Their initial product was Twiddlemuffs - a knitted cuff with ribbons, buttons or beads attached.
Following positive feedbacks they now knit shawls, lap blankets, cannula sleeves and comfort bears.
The two members in their 90s were unable to attend due to ill health.
One, Bruna, made more than 100 cannula sleeves before becoming housebound.
Lynne, who lives in West Sussex has made more than 500 items for the group.
Ching added: "To date, we have donated over 600 items to hospitals including The Whittington, Homerton, St George’s at Tooting and Barnet, Camden Memory Services, a few care Homes, Alzheimer’s Society, City and Hackney, and recently Milton Keynes Social Services.
"My only request is for feedbacks so this can be relayed back to the team which is so important; not only to motivate and feel that our work has been worthwhile but also to understand how they have been used and if we can improve what we are doing."
She said she is "always asking around for donation of yarns".
"Price of yarn is on the rise too," she said. "We have been lucky so far and have received donations from various sources."
Treasures on Hornsey High Street has the group's poster at the shop and is collecting on its behalf.