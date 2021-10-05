'Sense of local identity': Hornsey Historical Society celebrates 50 years

Published: 6:00 AM October 5, 2021

Hornsey Historical Society (HHS) has said the "hunger for local history" is as strong as ever as it celebrated its 50th anniversary.

On Saturday (October 2), families gathered at The Old Schoolhouse on Tottenham Lane for a party, organised by Janet Owen and Val Walker.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West cut a special cake donated by Lewis Freeman of Dunns Bakery, Crouch End.

Janet Owen and Val Walker organised the celebration. - Credit: David Winskill

Society president Peter Barber said: “The HHS has always been active in the community, working with schools and attending community events.

"We have tried to create a sense of local identity by revealing the things that make Hornsey and Wood Green what they are today.

"Our website and Zoom lectures attract Hornsey-ites throughout the world. We’ll be building on this, adapting as we go, over the next 50 years."

HHS chair Keith Fawkes-Underwood held the personalised cake - Credit: David Winskill

Long-time HHS member David Winskill said: “Thanks to the master-minding of Janet Owen and Val Walker, and despite the dreadful weather, the day was a great success.

"The interest shown and questions asked by young families shows that the hunger for local history is as strong as it was 50 years ago."

Crouch End's Dunns Bakery donated the cake - Credit: David Winskill

The Hornsey society has been running for 50 years - Credit: David Winskill



