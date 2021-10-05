'Sense of local identity': Hornsey Historical Society celebrates 50 years
- Credit: David Winskill
Hornsey Historical Society (HHS) has said the "hunger for local history" is as strong as ever as it celebrated its 50th anniversary.
On Saturday (October 2), families gathered at The Old Schoolhouse on Tottenham Lane for a party, organised by Janet Owen and Val Walker.
Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West cut a special cake donated by Lewis Freeman of Dunns Bakery, Crouch End.
Society president Peter Barber said: “The HHS has always been active in the community, working with schools and attending community events.
"We have tried to create a sense of local identity by revealing the things that make Hornsey and Wood Green what they are today.
"Our website and Zoom lectures attract Hornsey-ites throughout the world. We’ll be building on this, adapting as we go, over the next 50 years."
You may also want to watch:
Long-time HHS member David Winskill said: “Thanks to the master-minding of Janet Owen and Val Walker, and despite the dreadful weather, the day was a great success.
"The interest shown and questions asked by young families shows that the hunger for local history is as strong as it was 50 years ago."
Most Read
- 1 Murder investigation launched into disappearance of Highgate woman
- 2 Church Row bollards must be moved, says Hampstead family
- 3 Health watchdog holds survey on long Covid
- 4 Cabinet member to stand down from Camden Council
- 5 Planet Organic to open in Hampstead High Street
- 6 'Haringey must speed up its walking and cycling schemes rollout'
- 7 Jonas Eidevall says Mana Iwabuchi was the 'difference' in Arsenal's win
- 8 Hampstead DJ explores 'the power of music' with trainee therapists
- 9 Late-night kidnap arrest after police search park
- 10 Aaron Ramsdale embodies Arsenal's path of progressing with youth