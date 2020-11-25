Hornsey flatmates sentenced to 18 years behind bars after £300k cocaine bust

Arben Kola (left) and Elton Osmenaj were sentenced on Monday at Wood Green Crown Court. Pictures: National Crime Agency Archant

Two Hornsey men have been put behind bars after a police raid of their flat uncovered £300,000 worth of cocaine.

The 32-calibre gun found by police. Picture: National Crime Agency The 32-calibre gun found by police. Picture: National Crime Agency

Arben Kola, 30, and Elton Osmenaj, 32 - both from Hornsey High Street - were sentenced to a combined 18 years at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday.

Kola was sentenced to five years and six months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and Osmenaj was handed a sentence of 13 years for drugs and firearms offences.

The charges follow the pair’s arrest on May 7 when police searched their shared flat and discovered around £30,000 in cash, three kilos of cocaine worth £300,000, a 32-calibre pistol, and 24 rounds of ammunition.

The cash, cocaine and ammunition were stashed in kitchen cupboards while a separate haul of cocaine was hidden behind the toilet in the duo’s en-suite bathroom.

A ledger used for drug dealing was also found, while a gun was concealed in a bedroom wardrobe.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony O’Sullivan said: “These men were found in possession of a lethal firearm and enough rounds of ammunition to do appalling damage, so it is important that they are no longer operating on the streets of London.

“Although gun crime is relatively low in the UK compared to mainland Europe, we know handguns are the most commonly used firearms by criminals here, and this investigation shows clearly the link between these weapons and class A drugs supply.”