Hornsey fire: Three rescued after Birkbeck Road flats fire ‘caused by unattended candles’

PUBLISHED: 08:34 04 January 2019

Firefighters rescue a woman from a second floor flat after a fire on Birkbeck Road, Hornsey. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

Wednesday evening saw firefighters forced to rescue three people from the upper floors of a Hornsey block of flats after an unattended candle sparked a blaze.

Birkbeck Road flats, Hornsey. Picture: GoogleBirkbeck Road flats, Hornsey. Picture: Google

The fire, in a second floor flat on Birkbeck Road, is believed to have started when the candles set bedding alight.

One man escaped from the flat in question uninjured, with a total of 30 people fleeing the block themselves.

A woman living on the second floor had to be rescued from a window by the fire brigade, and two others were rescued using an internal staircase.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 9.02pm, and it was under control shortly before 11.

Hornsey station manager Gary Wilson said: “Candles are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from curtains and anything else that can easily catch fire.”

One woman and a child were taken to hospital by the ambulance service as a precaution.

Were you affected by the blaze? Call the newsdesk on 020 7433 0120 or contact Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk.

Show Job Lists