Hornsey fatal stabbing: Two arrested after man dies following 'fight'

PUBLISHED: 08:43 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 10 December 2019

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Boyton Road, Hornsey. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a "pleasant" man died of a stab wound in a Hornsey flat last night.

Scotland Yard were called shortly after 6pm to an address at Shelley House in Boyton Road where a 47-year-old man had been stabbed.

Officers had heard reports of a fight beforehand. Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed but he has yet to be formally identified.

The two men arrested, one aged 48 and one 54, are being held in custody on suspicion of murder.

Amir Fard, of Boyton Road, said he didn't see anything other than "flashing lights" and police tape, but thinks he knew the victim.

Amir told this paper: "He was a very nice, polite man."

Another neighbour, who lives in Shelley House but didn't give his name, added: "He was a good person. He lived here, maybe 10 years."

A young mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "We came back late last night and we just saw the police cars. We have been living here five years in this apartment. We're worried, it was quite safe but I'm not sure what's happened."

Enquiries into the circumstances continue. A crime scene is in place.

A post-mortem enquiry will take place in due course.

The Met has appealed for anyone who has information, images or video that could assist with their investigation ato call 101 using crime reference number CAD 6129/9 Dec. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Did you see or hear what happened? Do you know the victim? Contact the newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

