'Dumped and forgotten': Homeless families on life in England's Lane hostel

Published: 5:14 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM February 24, 2021

"All day we're in one room" - Credit: Sally Patterson

Homeless families from England’s Lane Residence have claimed the council tried to force them out of Camden after spending years living in the hostel.

Single mothers reported feeling “pressured”, “blackmailed” and “bullied” into accepting new accommodation outside their network of support, in the borough they regard as home.

The Ham&High has published these accounts, from the victims of domestic violence, in a series of stories over previous months, including calls for the council to treat residents with “more humanity” and concerns over the property’s owner, Akelius.

In response, the local authority said that demand for council housing in Camden far exceeded supply, with 6,000 households on the register, and 800 properties available for reletting each year.

The council said its first priority is always to prevent homelessness, and that it has led on this across London.

For residents who do become homeless, the council said it always tries to ensure households have “suitable temporary accommodation”, while a more permanent solution is found.