Search

Advanced search

Podcast Sound Judgement gives marginalised homeless community the chance to be heard

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 February 2020

Aleesha Nejad.

Aleesha Nejad.

Ben Peters Photography 2019 07502 406195

An art school for the homeless has launched the UK's first radio station run by young Londoners.

Maddy Syed and Tony Mitsinga at Soho Radio.Maddy Syed and Tony Mitsinga at Soho Radio.

Students at Accumulate have been trained by industry experts with the technical skills needed to present, record and edit podcasts.

Their podcast series - Sound Judgement - includes music, stories, interviews and programmes on issues like mental health to education, giving the marginalised community a chance to be heard.

The group worked with guest speakers on content development, pitching and presentation skills and technical broadcast training. Accumulate founder Marice Cumber, who also founded the Crouch End Arts Festival said: "The more I researched the more I found out that it was often the non-homeless that were making films, TV, radio, photographs and so on about the homeless and this wierd hierarchy was happening with people who are homeless being the subjects rather than in control of telling their own stories.

"So it led me to think that Accumulate should try and overturn this and provide the training for young, homeless people to make and broadcast a series of podcasts about the subjects that are important to them and that's how this project came about."

this is when Melina Sanchez from The Receipts podcast came to speak to the group. Shahab Mernami, Melina Sanchez, Nikol Dchan, Aleesha Nejad, Tony Mitsinga, Maddy Sayed, Jamilla Ford White, Jack Brown, Natalie Orchard, Marice Cumberthis is when Melina Sanchez from The Receipts podcast came to speak to the group. Shahab Mernami, Melina Sanchez, Nikol Dchan, Aleesha Nejad, Tony Mitsinga, Maddy Sayed, Jamilla Ford White, Jack Brown, Natalie Orchard, Marice Cumber

It proved to be a "real learning journey for everyone".

You may also want to watch:

"Podcasting and audio aren't often thought of as a 'personal skills building activity' but it really was," said Marice.

"The group gained confidence, project management and communication skills, self- esteem and identity - skills that are all really important in life and help you plan and progress.

Maddy Syed and Tony Mitsinga at Soho RadioMaddy Syed and Tony Mitsinga at Soho Radio

"They also, obviously, gained technical and digital skills but most importantly they gained friends and a creative community."

"It has been amazing to see how far this group have come since our first taster sessions in the hostels to now when our group are pitching their subject ideas to industry professionals."

They worked closely with tutors at Ravensbourne University London on branding and visualisation and Milena Sanchez from the award-winning podcast, The Receipts, gave a talk encouraging them to use their own voice and talk about the things that matter to them.

Accumulate is now looking to create a news service podcast that will be run by people affected by homelessness and will provide updates on activities, training and support available to the homeless community.

Axel Kacoutie (works at Guardian and is composer and sound designer of the Guardian's Today in Focus podcast) and Ade Bamgbala - runs Blacticulate project. The Accumulate participants pitched their podcast ideas to them)Axel Kacoutie (works at Guardian and is composer and sound designer of the Guardian's Today in Focus podcast) and Ade Bamgbala - runs Blacticulate project. The Accumulate participants pitched their podcast ideas to them)

Listen to the six podcasts at www.mixcloud.com/Accumulate/.

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

“You don’t know how happy I am’: Belsize Park launderette saved as Camden Council rejects planning application

Launderette manager Celia King (left) with happy customers. Picture: Russell Bentley

Andre Bent killing: Trial begins for north London teen accused of grime fan’s murder after MoStack gig

Andre Bent (right) with his sister Michaela and cousin Louis. Andre, 21, was fatally stabbed after a nightclub rap gig when fans were involved in a deadly brawl. Picture: PA

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

“You don’t know how happy I am’: Belsize Park launderette saved as Camden Council rejects planning application

Launderette manager Celia King (left) with happy customers. Picture: Russell Bentley

Andre Bent killing: Trial begins for north London teen accused of grime fan’s murder after MoStack gig

Andre Bent (right) with his sister Michaela and cousin Louis. Andre, 21, was fatally stabbed after a nightclub rap gig when fans were involved in a deadly brawl. Picture: PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey manager Loizou sets target of ‘respectable’ finish after winless run ends

Lionel Stone returned for Haringey Borough against Bognor Regis. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Wingate boss Knight delighted with Folkestone Invicta win

Wingate & Finchley in action against Folkestone Invicta (Pic: Martin Addison)

Arsenal Women confirm Walti injury

Arsenal's Lia Walti

Fraudster who stole £70,000 from Barnet Council pension pot sentenced

Barnet Council uses the thousands raised from fines to cover the costs of collecting them. Picture: Barnet Council

Haringey Council pass annual budget promising to give care workers living wage

leader of Haringey Council Joseph Ejiofor is determined to created a fairer, more equal borough despite government cuts.
Drive 24