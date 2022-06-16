Holocaust survivor to turn 100 in August

A Hornsey resident who came to England who fled Nazi Germany in 1938 turns 100 on August 3.

Lilli Segel, who lives at Springdene Care Home, said she has enjoyed a “fairytale” lifetime after leaving Berlin aged 16.

Lilli tells of a woman from the UK who repaid a favour for the return of her handbag by helping her to abscond from Germany after Kristallnacht.

From that time on, she would spend her life in the UK where she would learn to speak English, witness her parents’ year-long internment on the Isle of Man, and marry her beloved husband, Sidney.

She is now a mother of two, grandmother of three, great-grandmother of 16 and prides herself on receiving a degree in the history of drama as a young woman.

The secret to longevity, Lilli said, is to “keep your body and mind going”.