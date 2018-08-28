Holocaust Memorial Day: JW3 to screen film about the only Englishman to survive Auschwitz

Leon Greenman Archant

Finchley Road’s Jewish community centre JW3 is screening a film which tells the story of the single Englishman to survive Auschwitz.

North London student Joshua Rocker made the film about Leon Greenman – called Survivor – during his gap year, after having promised to tell Mr Greenman’s story when he met him at the Jewish Museum in Camden aged just seven.

The Ham&High featured Joshua in 2018 when he first showed the film at the museum for Holocaust Memorial Day last year.

Back then he told us: “I wanted to keep the promise I made to him as a child. Because I didn’t have any funding for the film, I put the money I had earned on my gap year towards it.”

Tickets for the latest film showing, which takes place at JW3 itself (341-351 Finchley Road) on Tuesday January 29 as part of extended commemorations for Holocaust Memorial Day, cost £12 but the takings will be split between the JW3 and helping to cover the costs Joshua incurred when making the film.

For more details see: https://www.jw3.org.uk/event/leon-greenman-%E2%80%93-survivor-qa?pid=42943#.XEbVjFX7Tcu