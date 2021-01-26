Camden, Haringey and Barnet mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Published: 11:24 AM January 26, 2021

Communities across north London have called on “light to dispel darkness” ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day 2021.

The international day of reflection remembers the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust, and the millions more murdered in genocides, including in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

A host of online events are being held around January 27, which marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

In Haringey, a Holocaust Memorial Day flag will be raised over the civic centre on Wednesday, after the council hosted an online event over Zoom on Sunday (January 24) – themed “be the light in the darkness” – with the Tottenham Jewish Association.

Speaker Rabbi David Mason, from Muswell Hill Synagogue, said: “We have to admit that darkness exists.

January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau - Credit: PA

“We have to admit that there is still potential for darkness and for dark deeds, but we also must not give up on the light – that small amounts of light dispel the darkness.

“The meaning, the importance, the value of truth, of tolerance, of listening to the other, of working together with others against persecution is so vital today.

“So let's work together to make sure our voice is heard, that we still say ‘never again’ and fight for a world where persecution and genocide will not happen.”

In Camden, Hampstead Synagogue hosted an online talk on Monday with a speech from Sandra Miller, the child of a Holocaust survivor.

The synagogue’s co-chair, Gabriel Herman, said that, as Holocaust survivors are passing away, it is their children who are increasingly providing testimony.

“The Jewish community means it when it says ‘never again’ to genocide,” he said.

Events marking Holocaust Memorial Day in Camden – including a virtual exhibition by the British Library – are listed here.

In Barnet, the council has created a film – to be released on Wednesday – putting together talks from speakers and students including Holocaust survivors. The video will also include candle lighting, multi-faith messages, musical pieces, and poems.

Guest speakers include the Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis; Robert Rinder, host of the TV show Judge Rinder; and Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich MBE.

For more information about Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 visit https://www.hmd.org.uk/