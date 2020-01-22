Holly Lodge Community Centre provides three-course meals for elderly thanks to Highgate Tesco food donations

Holly Lodge Community Centre, in Makepeace Avenue, is providing hot meals from Tesco donations. ©ParsonsMedia.net

Holly Lodge Community Centre is providing three-course lunches for the elderly thanks to food donations from Tesco Express in Highgate.

Part of the Community Food Connection initiative, the lunches on Mondays and Thursdays feed up to 35 people, most of whom are retired, and is run in in partnership with food charity FareShare.

Holly Lodge Community Centre, in Makepeace Avenue, receives suprlus food two times a week from the scheme, which has run since 2018, and where participants are able to enjoy hot meals and take part in group activities such as board games and film showings.

Martin Floyd, a volunteer at the centre, said: "The whole system was set up wonderfully well, it's very clear and it operates efficiently. The donations from Tesco are always gratefully received on Monday and Friday.

"A professional cook uses the ingredients to create the three-course meals and they are very good too."

Charities or community groups can sign up to the scheme at fareshare.org.