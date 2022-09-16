A fire broke out at a café in Hodford Road, Golders Green - Credit: Google

A cafe in a Golders Green park is closed for repairs, after a fire broke out in the football changing rooms next door.

Emergency services were called to the blaze, which started in the changing rooms in Childs Hill Park, just off Hodford Road, at 8pm on Monday (September 12).

Part of the roof void in the single-storey cafe next door, which is leased from Barnet Council by Rea's Place, was damaged by the blaze.

About 25 firefighters using four fire engines had the fire under control within two hours.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is thought to have been accidental and caused by an electrical fault, according to London Fire Brigade investigators.

Leaving a notice to customers on Facebook, managers from Rea's Place said: "Due to some necessary repairs we will be closed until further notice.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

Crews from Hendon, West Hampstead and Willesden fire stations were at the scene.