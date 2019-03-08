Highgate Literary and Scientific Institution to host a ‘bear hunt’ as part of children’s book festival

Highgate Literature and Scientific Institution.

Families will have the chance to go on a bear hunt this weekend, at Highgate Literary and Scientific Institute’s children’s book fair.

The hunts around the HLSI’s building in South Grove will take place at 10.15am, 10.45am, 11.15am and 11.45am on Saturday.

There will also be activities for children, refreshments, face painting, second-hand book sales and Muswell Hill Children’s Bookshop will be present.

The event marks three decades since Michael Rosen’s book, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, which was illustrated by Hampstead’s Helen Oxenbury.

Attendance is free, with membership not required. People wanting to take part in the free bear hunt will need to book in advance.

Margaret Mackay, the HLSI’s librarian said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families for a fun, interactive day for children. They can go on a bear hunt, and meet the bear itself.”

Anyone looking to book for the bear hunt can call 020 8340 3343 or email librarian@hlsi.net