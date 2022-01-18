Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Families invited to celebrate Chinese New Year at Burgh House

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:00 PM January 18, 2022
Burgh House and Sishu School are hosting a lion dance on Hampstead High Street to mark the Lunar New Year

Burgh House is opening its door to families to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Family programmes at the historic house in Hampstead's New End Square are returning to face to face activities after nearly two years online due to the pandemic. 

On January 30 from 11am to 1.30pm Burgh House is celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year of the tiger.

Burgh House is opening its doors to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Festivities will start on Hampstead High Street with a Lion Dance followed by craft activities, music and storytelling back at the house.

The event is taking place in collaboration with Sishu School, which provides a range of Chinese-culture-specific after school courses to children aged one to 12.

A child playing the guzheng, also known as a Chinese zither

Maria Gomez-Diez, learning and outreach manager, said: "Following the success of previous year’s celebrations, we bring you another great day of festivities. 

"We begin at 11am with the breath-taking Lion Dance on the High Street, back then to Burgh House, where there will be craft activities for all ages, dressing up, music, storytelling and beautiful art works." 

For a free ticket visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lunar-new-year-at-burgh-house-tickets-242982937507

