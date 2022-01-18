Families invited to celebrate Chinese New Year at Burgh House
- Credit: Burgh House
Burgh House is opening its door to families to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Family programmes at the historic house in Hampstead's New End Square are returning to face to face activities after nearly two years online due to the pandemic.
On January 30 from 11am to 1.30pm Burgh House is celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year of the tiger.
Festivities will start on Hampstead High Street with a Lion Dance followed by craft activities, music and storytelling back at the house.
The event is taking place in collaboration with Sishu School, which provides a range of Chinese-culture-specific after school courses to children aged one to 12.
Maria Gomez-Diez, learning and outreach manager, said: "Following the success of previous year’s celebrations, we bring you another great day of festivities.
"We begin at 11am with the breath-taking Lion Dance on the High Street, back then to Burgh House, where there will be craft activities for all ages, dressing up, music, storytelling and beautiful art works."
For a free ticket visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lunar-new-year-at-burgh-house-tickets-242982937507
