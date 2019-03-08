Search

Koru Kids: Highgate entrepreneur raises £10m for childcare startup and appeals for more older nannies

PUBLISHED: 10:14 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 12 September 2019

Rachel Carrell, who founded Koru Kids at her Highgate kitchen table. Picture; Rachel Carrell

Rachel Carrell, who founded Koru Kids at her Highgate kitchen table. Picture; Rachel Carrell

Archant

A Highgate woman is looking to the future after securing £10m of investment for the childcare start-up she launched just three years ago from her kitchen table.

Rachel Carrell left a job in healthcare technology to start Koru Kids - which is a digital platform which matches families with childcare needs with trained nannies who can step in.

Rachel has secured the funding from tech investors Atomico. She told the Ham&High Koru Kids was a solution to the "real challenge" of after school care for families.

She said: "On any given school day, we have over 1,000 nannies across the capital."

Delighted by the funding boost, she added: "We are just getting started, I'm so excited by what we are doing."

She said the service is expanding, and she wanted to help women back into work after they've had their own children. She added: "We would love to have more local nannies - older women living in Hampstead and Highgate should really consider it."

Hornsey primary school reassures 'furious' parent their child won't be taught about Michael Jackson

Weston Park Primary School has reassured parents their children won't be taught about Michael Jackson this year. Pictures: Polly Hancock/PA

Woman suffers 'potentially life changing injuries' after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House's bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

