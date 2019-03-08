Koru Kids: Highgate entrepreneur raises £10m for childcare startup and appeals for more older nannies

A Highgate woman is looking to the future after securing £10m of investment for the childcare start-up she launched just three years ago from her kitchen table.

Rachel Carrell left a job in healthcare technology to start Koru Kids - which is a digital platform which matches families with childcare needs with trained nannies who can step in.

Rachel has secured the funding from tech investors Atomico. She told the Ham&High Koru Kids was a solution to the "real challenge" of after school care for families.

She said: "On any given school day, we have over 1,000 nannies across the capital."

Delighted by the funding boost, she added: "We are just getting started, I'm so excited by what we are doing."

She said the service is expanding, and she wanted to help women back into work after they've had their own children. She added: "We would love to have more local nannies - older women living in Hampstead and Highgate should really consider it."