Johnny Recruit: Teenager's WWII-inspired debut graphic novel
Catherine Barnwell
- Credit: Theo Behe
A teenager has taken a step into the world of graphic novels with his first novel inspired by a real-life World War Two story.
Theo Behe is a student at Highgate School but first worked on Johnny Recruit as a primary pupil.
It has been illustrated by Canadian artist Tom Muzzell.
The 14-year-old was inspired by the real-life story of his Great Uncle Bert, an RAF hero who toured throughout the Commonwealth persuading young men to sign up for the war.
Johnny Recruit follows Big Johnny, a young teen who lies about his age to join the army to save his captured uncle.
“It’s a coming of age story, from innocence to experience,” said Theo.
The novel will be released on May 30 by independent graphic novel publishing company Markosia.
Theo described the whole situation as “pretty surreal”.