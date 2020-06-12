Search

The Great Get Together: Highgate Covid-19 volunteers thanked in Jo Cox tribute event

PUBLISHED: 14:10 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 12 June 2020

Holly Lodge Community Centre, housed inside 30 Makepeace Avenue, is expressing its thanks to volunteers as part of a tribute event for the late MP Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016. Pictures: Michael Boniface/The Jo Cox Foundation

Highgate volunteers integral to the Covid-19 community response will be thanked as part of an annual tribute event for the murdered MP Jo Cox.

Holly Lodge Community Centre recently launched a Holly Lodge Community Centre recently launched a "meals on wheels" delivery service. Picture: Holly Lodge Community Centre

Throughout the pandemic 80 selfless helpers have supported vulnerable neighbours in the Holly Lodge Estate with shopping, prescriptions and delivering food parcels.

Holly Lodge Community Centre is now thanking these volunteers by hosting an online quiz and handing out prizes including a £50 meal voucher and a party bag with beer donated by a local pub.

READ MORE: Holly Lodge Community Centre becomes home to food delivery service

The event is being held as part of The Great Get Together between June 19-21, now in its fourth year, which promotes kindness, compassion and inclusivity in memory of the former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox who was tragically killed by Thomas Mair in 2016.

Jo Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, said: “Over the past few months we have seen an amazing response from communities around the UK to the Covid-19 epidemic.

“It’s a reminder of Jo’s approach, one we have adopted at her Foundation, that wherever possible we should focus on what we can do, rather than what we can’t do.”

Topic Tags:

