'Society is a community focus for Highgate Village and beyond'

Opinion

Nearly 40 people were welcomed by volunteers in The Highgate Society Hall at 10A to watch the Queen's funeral together - Credit: Highgate Society

The end of summer and the transition to the autumn and winter seems more marked than usual this year.

The weather has developed a distinct freshness even though the sun is still shining on good days.

It is a very beautiful time in Highgate, without the sweltering heat of summer and a pleasure to be alive in such a green part of London, surrounded by the open spaces of Waterlow Park, Hampstead Heath, Highgate Woods and Queens Woods.

The end of summer marks the start of a new year at schools and universities and this year it coincides with Elizabeth II’s funeral and the start of Charles III’s reign. Even if we may be sceptical about aspects of the monarchy, we are bound to be moved by this sombre time, heightened by the awareness that this winter will be harder than usual.

William Britain reveals what the Highgate Society has planned this winter - Credit: The Highgate Society

The support of our families and communities is so important, and the Highgate Society will play our part as a community focus. Although we are based in Highgate Village, we have members in the whole N6 area and beyond. In discussions with someone from Kentish Town I was caught up short by how impressed she was by the extent of what we do.

There are some fascinating talks coming up, with the next being David Metz of UCL talking about walking, cycling and cars, and decarbonising travel on the October 12.

Our social events team are hosting three evening parties as well as our regular Coffee Mornings every Saturday, with the best and cheapest coffee and cake in Highgate.

On the musical side we have the hugely popular Sol Grimshaw and his gypsy jazz band on September 25 and for members only on November 20, Coco Tomita, violinist who was winner of the BBC Young Musician Strings Category will be performing. The highlight is our carols in Pond Square in December, when over 1,000 people come together to sing and contribute to local charities.

Please watch for more events on our website, in the Highgate Hit List and in our newsletter, which is free for non members.

If you’d like to get involved in any of our activities, please contact me at chair@highgatesociety.com or use the contact form on our website highgatesociety.com

William Britain is chair of The Highgate Society