'The home of The Highgate Society is now open'

Jan Morgan, Highgate Society

Published: 9:15 AM February 23, 2022
The Highgate Society at Pond Square

The Highgate Society at Pond Square has reopened as restrictions have eased - Credit: Highgate Society

Everyone, whether resident, visitor, member, or passer-by, is pleased to see the door of The Highgate Society at 10A Pond Square open again, following lifting of restrictions. Hooray!

Perhaps you are coming in on a Saturday morning to meet a friend for coffee, or to ask one of our friendly experts about planning issues, or to find out about forthcoming events and groups to join or are curious about the happy chat heard through the open door – whatever your reason, you will be welcomed with a smile and cheerful greeting by a volunteer.

There is so much you can do in this recently revamped space: paint still lives or watercolours alongside friendly faces, sharpen up your French, read out your poetry, taste gin or wines with experts, enjoy illustrated talks on topics from travel to chocolate or listen to music – the choice is yours.

Jan Morgan, Highgate Society volunteer

Jan Morgan welcomes back to the 'village hall' - Credit: Jan Morgan

Our hall with refitted kitchen, underfloor heating, a sophisticated sound and projection system, is available for hire: if you need somewhere for your AGM, Pilates session, violin class, a celebration, singing, piano practice or a party, your needs can be met. A local comedian held rehearsals here for a new show and then performed for free.

Our door opens outwards too – especially when the events team organise Carols in Pond Square, Halloween excitement for local families with young children and of course play a key role in the Fair in The Square – save the date: Saturday, June 11.

The society reaches further still in visible ways – our noticeboards, volunteer tidy up sessions, checking on trees and planning applications, sharing our knowledge on issues from sustainability, to transport, traffic and air pollution so that we can all join together to make wider Highgate – from Archway to Swain’s Lane to The Miltons – a great place to live, work and enjoy.

Please come through our open door into 10A, our "village hall" in the heart of Highgate, to use this wonderful, revamped space, join in our activities, volunteer and suggest new initiatives. We look forward to meeting you.

Jan Morgan is a Highgate Society volunteer, council member and former chair.

