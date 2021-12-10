'Joyous': Highgate hosts Christmas carols in Pond Square

Gallery

Hundreds of people took to Pond Square on Wednesday evening to join Highgate’s annual Christmas carols.

The outdoor concert, which the Highgate Society has run for 40 years, raised nearly £2,000 towards Jacksons Lane’s festive lunch for elderly and isolated residents.

Attendees on December 8 sang some Christmas classics for around 45 minutes before the Society handed out mulled wine and mince pies from its hall.

From left: Jane Gordon, Pat Moller, Netia Lascelles, Betty Pires and Katie Plews - Credit: Polly Hancock

From left: Bella (8), Julia (behind), Autumn (9) mum Karen, Holly (8) and Bea (5) - Credit: Polly Hancock

The organisation of the festive feature owes a large debt to one local family, the Halls – Dan has taken on the role of MC after his father Derek. Meanwhile Sue has been a lynchpin of the much-loved service for 20 years.

She previously said: “This joyous event brings many families and friends, those of all faiths and none, to Highgate Village to sing together.

“This is the Society’s Christmas present to Highgate and the surrounding areas.”

- Credit: Polly Hancock

- Credit: Polly Hancock

This year’s event included a performance from Highgate School, with Channing School and the Salvation Army contributing to previous services.

Every year the carols raise money for a local charity, with past recipients including the North London Hospice and the Harington Scheme.

- Credit: Polly Hancock

- Credit: Polly Hancock

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Society Christmas carols in Pond Square 08.12.21. Crowd sing carols from their front row seats - Credit: Polly Hancock

- Credit: Polly Hancock