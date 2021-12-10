Gallery
'Joyous': Highgate hosts Christmas carols in Pond Square
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Hundreds of people took to Pond Square on Wednesday evening to join Highgate’s annual Christmas carols.
The outdoor concert, which the Highgate Society has run for 40 years, raised nearly £2,000 towards Jacksons Lane’s festive lunch for elderly and isolated residents.
Attendees on December 8 sang some Christmas classics for around 45 minutes before the Society handed out mulled wine and mince pies from its hall.
The organisation of the festive feature owes a large debt to one local family, the Halls – Dan has taken on the role of MC after his father Derek. Meanwhile Sue has been a lynchpin of the much-loved service for 20 years.
She previously said: “This joyous event brings many families and friends, those of all faiths and none, to Highgate Village to sing together.
“This is the Society’s Christmas present to Highgate and the surrounding areas.”
This year’s event included a performance from Highgate School, with Channing School and the Salvation Army contributing to previous services.
Every year the carols raise money for a local charity, with past recipients including the North London Hospice and the Harington Scheme.
Most Read
- 1 Dentist guilty of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'
- 2 Rainbow George: Hampstead 'dreamer' dies at 81
- 3 Business laments 'mad' Highgate roadworks
- 4 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
- 5 Chalk Farm pub lit up in £30m Guinness campaign
- 6 Henrietta Barnett rated second best state school in the UK
- 7 Mayor of Haringey racially abused after Christmas event
- 8 Legacy of big band leader lives on in Jewish music group
- 9 'There are too many hills in Hampstead so I've moved'
- 10 North Circular Road re-opens after crash close to Brent Cross