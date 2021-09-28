Gallery
Highgate Society celebrates reopening of South Grove hall
- Credit: Polly Hancock
The Highgate Society welcomed some familiar faces to officially open its refurbished hall on Thursday.
The Grade II* listed home of the longstanding neighbourhood group was upgraded in South Grove during lockdown.
Highgate figures attended the celebratory launch event on September 23 including members of the Society and Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West. Highgate councillor Liz Morris snipped the ribbon to mark the hall’s new look.
Highgate Society chair William Britain said: "We were delighted to welcome Highgate Society friends and leaders of local community groups to mark the reopening of our refurbished hall."
He added: "It was great evening last week and we’re looking forward to another great evening next week."
A second reopening event is being held on October 4. The refurbishment works include a new kitchen, flooring with underfloor heating, a sound system, and a projector screen.
Externally the façade was repointed and the garden landscaped to provide a seating area. The project was funded by the Highgate Society and grants from Camden Council.
