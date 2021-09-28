Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Highgate Society celebrates reopening of South Grove hall

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:53 PM September 28, 2021   
Highgate Society open evening to celebrate the recent refurbishment of their base at 10a South Grove

Front row from left: Elspeth Clements, Elizabeth Millar, Catherine West MP, William Britain and Cllr Liz Morris - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Highgate Society welcomed some familiar faces to officially open its refurbished hall on Thursday.  

The Grade II* listed home of the longstanding neighbourhood group was upgraded in South Grove during lockdown.  

Highgate figures attended the celebratory launch event on September 23 including members of the Society and Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West. Highgate councillor Liz Morris snipped the ribbon to mark the hall’s new look.

Cllr Liz Morris snipping the ribbon

Cllr Liz Morris snipping the ribbon - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Society chair William Britain said: "We were delighted to welcome Highgate Society friends and leaders of local community groups to mark the reopening of our refurbished hall."

He added: "It was great evening last week and we’re looking forward to another great evening next week."

Watercolour group member Vanessa Whinney arranging the work on the new display wall

Watercolour group member Vanessa Whinney arranging the work on the new display wall - Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

A second reopening event is being held on October 4. The refurbishment works include a new kitchen, flooring with underfloor heating, a sound system, and a projector screen. 

Externally the façade was repointed and the garden landscaped to provide a seating area. The project was funded by the Highgate Society and grants from Camden Council.

Betty Pires, Katie Plews and Jan Morgan welcoming people into the building

Betty Pires, Katie Plews and Jan Morgan welcoming people into the building - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Society open evening to celebrate the recent refurbishment of their base at 10a South Grove

Highgate Society chair William Britain and Catherine West MP - Credit: Polly Hancock

Patricia Walby from Friends of Waterlow Park and Highgate Society vice president Michael Hammerson

Patricia Walby from Friends of Waterlow Park and Highgate Society vice president Michael Hammerson - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Society open evening to celebrate the recent refurbishment of their base at 10a South Grove

From left Highgate Society council member Catharine Wells; John Plews from Upstairs at The Gatehouse; Catherine West MP; and Alicia Pivaro from the Highgate Neighbourhood Forum - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Society events team members Pat Moller, Joanna Kennard and Jane Gordon use the new new kitchen

Highgate Society events team members Pat Moller, Joanna Kennard and Jane Gordon use the new new kitchen - Credit: Polly Hancock

Elizabeth Millar, president of the Highgate Society

Elizabeth Millar, president of the Highgate Society - Credit: Polly Hancock

