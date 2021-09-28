Highgate Society celebrates reopening of South Grove hall

Gallery

Published: 12:53 PM September 28, 2021

The Highgate Society welcomed some familiar faces to officially open its refurbished hall on Thursday.

The Grade II* listed home of the longstanding neighbourhood group was upgraded in South Grove during lockdown.

Highgate figures attended the celebratory launch event on September 23 including members of the Society and Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West. Highgate councillor Liz Morris snipped the ribbon to mark the hall’s new look.

Cllr Liz Morris snipping the ribbon - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Society chair William Britain said: "We were delighted to welcome Highgate Society friends and leaders of local community groups to mark the reopening of our refurbished hall."

He added: "It was great evening last week and we’re looking forward to another great evening next week."

Watercolour group member Vanessa Whinney arranging the work on the new display wall - Credit: Polly Hancock

A second reopening event is being held on October 4. The refurbishment works include a new kitchen, flooring with underfloor heating, a sound system, and a projector screen.

Externally the façade was repointed and the garden landscaped to provide a seating area. The project was funded by the Highgate Society and grants from Camden Council.

Betty Pires, Katie Plews and Jan Morgan welcoming people into the building - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Society chair William Britain and Catherine West MP - Credit: Polly Hancock

Patricia Walby from Friends of Waterlow Park and Highgate Society vice president Michael Hammerson - Credit: Polly Hancock

From left Highgate Society council member Catharine Wells; John Plews from Upstairs at The Gatehouse; Catherine West MP; and Alicia Pivaro from the Highgate Neighbourhood Forum - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Society events team members Pat Moller, Joanna Kennard and Jane Gordon use the new new kitchen - Credit: Polly Hancock