'Where should get Highgate's new notice board?'

Opinion

One of three new notice boards that have been put up in Highgate - Credit: Highgate Society

It’s been great to see so many people out and about in Highgate this summer, enjoying the Fair in the Square, the Highgate Festival, and the sunshine.

Perhaps, following the pandemic, residents and businesses appreciate even more what makes this area with its open spaces, special buildings, friendly people, and a wide range of things to do, an enjoyable place to live and work.

Even in this virtual age, real life public noticeboards remain important. For many years, The Highgate Society’s well used boards, dotted around the area, have helped to keep residents and visitors up to date with what is on offer: gardens open for charity, classes from foreign languages to Zumba, concerts in churches and schools, local art exhibitions and opportunities to join groups and volunteer- something for everyone.

Celia Davies is helping to keep residents up-to-date with local news - Credit: Highgate Society

Recently, we needed to replace some boards which were disintegrating, and a new one was built by one of our community projects team and installed near Kingsley Place. This was welcomed but proved time consuming, so the Highgate Society agreed to fund and commission Daniel Davis’s local carpentry and joinery business to make several attractive and long-lasting notice boards using sustainable, well-seasoned and oil coated American white oak.

Dan installed these three new boards outside the Pond Square toilets, at the junction of Southwood Lane and Archway Rd and at the corner of Hampstead Lane and The Grove. All were immediately updated and are well used.

Local poet Joe, who had previously posted poems on the noticeboards, even wrote a celebratory ode in honour of our new boards: “The new message board in the best village in the world” Praise indeed – thanks Joe.

The Highgate Society community projects team will continue to remove outdated notices and keep the boards tidy for all to use and enjoy.

A further board is ready to be installed. Where do you think this should be sited? Send us your suggestions by email to: infrastructure@highgatesociety.com and find out more about the Community Projects Group and its many initiatives at: Highgatesociety.com

Celia Davies, Highgate Society member, volunteer on the Community Projects Group and co-lead on the Tidy Up sessions.