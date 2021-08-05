Highgate Society hall reopens after lockdown refurbishment

Gallery

Published: 3:59 PM August 5, 2021

The Highgate Society hall has reopened following a lockdown refurbishment.

The Grade II* listed building in South Grove welcomed locals back on July 24 having closed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

During this time, funded by the society and grants from Camden Council, refurbishment works took place including a new kitchen, flooring with underfloor heating, a sound system, and a projector screen.

Externally the façade has been repointed and the garden landscaped to provide a seating area.

William Britain, chair of the Highgate Society, said: “We are delighted to complete the refurbishment of the hall and to be able to reopen for all our numerous community users.

“Before we closed the hall was used for Highgate Society Watercolour Group, Life Drawing, French Circle, Poetry Group and Monday Bridge Club.

“Other events and classes included Coffee & Computers, Suzuki violin, Little London Ballet, U3A, Christadelphian Church and for Pilates and yoga classes.

“The hall can also be hired for other one-off activities. We look forward to welcoming all our many users back.”

