Search

Advanced search

Highgate School is ‘Independent School of the Decade’ according to the Sunday Times

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 November 2020

Adam Pettit with the Sunday Times/ Parent Power 'Independent School of the Decade' award. Picture: Diarmuid McDonald

Adam Pettit with the Sunday Times/ Parent Power 'Independent School of the Decade' award. Picture: Diarmuid McDonald

Archant

Highgate School is celebrating this week after being named the Independent School of the Decade by the Sunday Times Schools Guide.

The prestigious award was bestowed by the Sunday Times and the Parent Power publication.

You may also want to watch:

Alastair McCall, who edits Parent Power, said the Highgate deserved the award for the “difference it makes beyond its own gates” as much as its own academic achievement.

READ MORE: Highgate School consults on masterplan to modernise its buildings in village’s heart

He added: “Few schools can do more to help raise educational standards with head teacher Adam Pettitt even running marathons to raise money to buy laptops for children in schools less fortunate than his own to help deliver online learning in the age of coronavirus.”

Mr Pettit said the school was “honoured and pleased as punch” to get the gong.

This marks a double celebration for Highgate as the academy it sponsors in Tottenham, the London Academy of Excellence, also bagged an accolade, being named the best sixth form college in the country.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Future of these arts: Should we even save these bozos?

The band Feet pictured in front of Alexandra Palace London. From left, Callum Parker , Harry Southerton, Ben Firth, George Haverson, and Oliver Shasha. Picture: Polly Hancock

Highgate School is ‘Independent School of the Decade’ according to the Sunday Times

Adam Pettit with the Sunday Times/ Parent Power 'Independent School of the Decade' award. Picture: Diarmuid McDonald

Camden theatre students inspired by Mary Wollstonecraft’s controversial new statue

Students at La Sainte Union Catholic School with feminist writer and campaigner Bee Rowlatt. Picture: LSU/Sarah O'Keefe

Deliveroo wins an extension - such is Camden’s terror of legal costs

July 22, 2018 - Top of slip road leading out of kitchens and across a public pathway to access the A41.

Hampstead Heath’s top tree officer receives award marking 35 years of dedication to north London’s woodland

David Humphreys in full flow in a Hampstead Heath tree. Picture: City of London Corporation