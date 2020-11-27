Highgate School is ‘Independent School of the Decade’ according to the Sunday Times
PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 November 2020
Highgate School is celebrating this week after being named the Independent School of the Decade by the Sunday Times Schools Guide.
The prestigious award was bestowed by the Sunday Times and the Parent Power publication.
Alastair McCall, who edits Parent Power, said the Highgate deserved the award for the “difference it makes beyond its own gates” as much as its own academic achievement.
He added: “Few schools can do more to help raise educational standards with head teacher Adam Pettitt even running marathons to raise money to buy laptops for children in schools less fortunate than his own to help deliver online learning in the age of coronavirus.”
Mr Pettit said the school was “honoured and pleased as punch” to get the gong.
This marks a double celebration for Highgate as the academy it sponsors in Tottenham, the London Academy of Excellence, also bagged an accolade, being named the best sixth form college in the country.
