Highgate School is ‘Independent School of the Decade’ according to the Sunday Times

Adam Pettit with the Sunday Times/ Parent Power 'Independent School of the Decade' award. Picture: Diarmuid McDonald Archant

Highgate School is celebrating this week after being named the Independent School of the Decade by the Sunday Times Schools Guide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The prestigious award was bestowed by the Sunday Times and the Parent Power publication.

You may also want to watch:

Alastair McCall, who edits Parent Power, said the Highgate deserved the award for the “difference it makes beyond its own gates” as much as its own academic achievement.

READ MORE: Highgate School consults on masterplan to modernise its buildings in village’s heart

He added: “Few schools can do more to help raise educational standards with head teacher Adam Pettitt even running marathons to raise money to buy laptops for children in schools less fortunate than his own to help deliver online learning in the age of coronavirus.”

Mr Pettit said the school was “honoured and pleased as punch” to get the gong.

This marks a double celebration for Highgate as the academy it sponsors in Tottenham, the London Academy of Excellence, also bagged an accolade, being named the best sixth form college in the country.