Highgate School scoops double gong at Times Educational Supplement awards ceremony

Highgate School has been named Senior School of the Year and Independent School of the Year at a Times Educational Supplement (TES) awards ceremony.

Judges at the event on February 7 were impressed by the school's "academic innovation", its role in co-founding the London Academy of Excellence in Tottenham and "record-breaking" success in public exams.

Projects which drew praise included 'Maths Jam' - where sixth-formers and teachers delivered mini talks - and 'English 21', where staff selected 21 novels for pupils to read during their senior school years to promote a culture of reading.

Headteacher Adam Pettitt said: "It's difficult to imagine how one could be prouder of the school than I am at this moment.

"We have tried to make sure that - while being a place with a sense of community and pride within - we link in to what is outside us."

The judging panel called the school "a safe, happy and exciting place that provides a nurturing environment that encourages academic excellence and personal development".