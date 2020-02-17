Search

Highgate School scoops double gong at Times Educational Supplement awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 14:30 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 17 February 2020

Pupils with one of the awards. Picture: Highgate School

Archant

Highgate School has been named Senior School of the Year and Independent School of the Year at a Times Educational Supplement (TES) awards ceremony.

Judges at the event on February 7 were impressed by the school's "academic innovation", its role in co-founding the London Academy of Excellence in Tottenham and "record-breaking" success in public exams.

Projects which drew praise included 'Maths Jam' - where sixth-formers and teachers delivered mini talks - and 'English 21', where staff selected 21 novels for pupils to read during their senior school years to promote a culture of reading.

Headteacher Adam Pettitt said: "It's difficult to imagine how one could be prouder of the school than I am at this moment.

"We have tried to make sure that - while being a place with a sense of community and pride within - we link in to what is outside us."

The judging panel called the school "a safe, happy and exciting place that provides a nurturing environment that encourages academic excellence and personal development".

