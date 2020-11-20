Highgate School headteacher runs charity marathon to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – joined by Haringey principal

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Highgate School headteacher Adam Pettitt (left) with Jan Balon, the head of London Academy of Excellence Tottenham. Picture: Highgate School Archant

Highgate School’s headteacher has run another marathon for charity – this time to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In May, Mr Pettitt at the end of his 'laps for laptops' marathon. Picture: Highgate School In May, Mr Pettitt at the end of his 'laps for laptops' marathon. Picture: Highgate School

Adam Pettitt completed the run from Highgate School to the Spurs stadium on Sunday in a time of three hours and 42 minutes.

The headteacher was joined by 30 members of staff and pupils who completed remote challenges including marathons and 60km bike rides.

The run, which culminated in a lap of the stadium, was part of a fundraiser for families of students from London Academy of Excellence Tottenham (LAET) to help them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser, supported by LAET headteacher Jan Balon, has drawn in more than £73,000 from around 430 donors.

Mr Pettitt, the headteacher of the private school in North Road, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has sponsored us already, and to Jan Balon, without whom I don’t think this marathon would have been possible, and my son Louis, who was such amazing company for the first half with his cheerful chatter and bouncy stride.

The Haringey headteachers joined forces for the fundraiser. Picture: Highgate School The Haringey headteachers joined forces for the fundraiser. Picture: Highgate School

“It was a fantastic arrival at the stadium. The wind, rain and puddles along the River Lee were quickly forgotten though as we did a lap of the pitch just as the sun came out, it was spectacular.

“Thanks so much for all your kind words of encouragement and all the cheerful support, not least to my wife Barbara and daughter Millie, who cycled 50km, and who kept popping up to give me drinks and gels on the course.”

READ MORE: Highgate School headteacher in £60k ‘laps for laptops’ marathon fundraiser to take on ‘digital poverty’

In May, Mr Pettitt ran a marathon around Highgate School’s playing fields to provide laptops for Year 12 pupils from local state schools.

For his latest marathon, Mr Pettitt was joined for the second half by Mr Balon.

The Tottenham headteacher said: “Thanks to those who have supported the LAET fundraiser, families will now receive support for food, rent and utility bills, and will now be able to keep their children focused on their studies here at LAET.”

Charitable activities are continuing this week as Highgate School pupils have set up their own fundraising pages.

Chokhmah from Year 7 is running 5km, while Year 9s Felix and Rohan completed a 15km walk on Sunday.

Year 12 Ferdy is delivering maths tutoring; Natasha, in the same year group, completed a 5km swim; and Matt, also from Year 12, is cycling 100km and running a half marathon on Saturday.

To donate to the fundraiser click here.