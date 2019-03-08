Search

Highgate Schools helps raise £88,000 for Ugandan kids through sponsored walk

PUBLISHED: 13:27 23 October 2019

Highgate School & LAET Raise over �82K for Uganda in 2,500 Strong Sponsored Staff and Pupil Walk from Tottenham to Hampstead. Picture: Supplied

Highgate School & LAET Raise over �82K for Uganda in 2,500 Strong Sponsored Staff and Pupil Walk from Tottenham to Hampstead. Picture: Supplied

Archant

More than 2,500 students and staff from Highgate School and the North London Academy of Excellence (LAET) raised £88,000 for kids in Uganda on Friday.

Kids from the North Road private school embarked on a 25km walk from at LAET'S premises - also Tottenham Hotspur Football Club's HQ - then walked to Hampstead Heath.

They were joined by pupils from LAET free school and raised the money for Great Lakes High School, which educated children in a deprived area of rural Uganda.

Surprise guest and former Spurs defender, Gary Mabbutt MBE, who's now a club ambassador, greeted the crowd of walkers before they set off.

He said: "It is great to see students from two of our local schools working together to raise money to help their peers at Great Lakes receive the best education possible."

It was Highgate's seventh bi-annual school walk.

