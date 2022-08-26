GM London said the elevation changes were necessary to comply with new building regulations - Credit: GM London

A Kentish Town development will go ahead after planning permission was granted eight years ago, if it gets the go-ahead for minor changes.

Developer GM London recently acquired the property at 19-37 Highgate Road and is awaiting a decision by Camden's planning committee on an application for “minor material” changes which would create building about a metre taller than planned.

The joint planning application for the Greenwood Centre and Highgate Day Centre was initially submitted in 2013 and granted on June 18, 2014.

Residents have voiced concerns over the height of the building and that the development will go ahead without a renewed consultation.

Elizabeth Bloor, who has lived opposite the property for 22 years, said: “It will be higher than the Maple building already in front of us, it will dominate the poor little old church next to it. We won’t have the light; we won’t see the sun. It’s not in keeping with the area and everybody is against it. I’m seeing red over this.”

The seven-story development will include 47 residential units, five affordable assisted living units as well as social enterprise space.

GM London is proposing changes to the original 2013 plan regarding the number of assisted living unit provisions, net additional residential units and elevation changes.

As the Greenwood Centre has since been built, the planning permission for the Highgate Road site is extant in perpetuity and even if the proposed changes are not approved the developer can implement the 2013 plans.

At a public meeting on July 5 at Kentish Town Library called by Cllr James Slater residents especially expressed concerns over the height and appearance of the building.

GM London development manager Andy Sellars said the proposed elevation changes would be around a metre compared to the original plan and were necessary due to new building regulations requiring floor to floor to be 3.15 metres instead of three metres.

He said the building would be seven stories and not include an additional storey, as proposed in a different plan in 2019, which is now void.

Sellars said: “We’re working closely with the council to make sure that it fits with the local area. It’s a fantastic neighbourhood and we want to build something which is in keeping with that area so it compliments rather than contrasts.”

Camden planning committee will discuss the application on September 15.