Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

PUBLISHED: 19:18 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:29 30 September 2019

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

A man is believed to have fallen onto train tracks beneath Highgate Road in Kentish Town this evening.

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Police and four fire crews were sent to the scene, just south of the Gordon House Road junction, just before 6.30pm. Highgate Road has been shut to traffic.

British Transport Police could not be reached to confirm the man's condition.

This page is being updated

