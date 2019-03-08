Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

A man is believed to have fallen onto train tracks beneath Highgate Road in Kentish Town this evening.

Police and four fire crews were sent to the scene, just south of the Gordon House Road junction, just before 6.30pm. Highgate Road has been shut to traffic.

British Transport Police could not be reached to confirm the man's condition.

