Pond Square residents call for Swain’s Lane no right-turn scheme to be abandoned at Camden Council

PUBLISHED: 17:34 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 09 September 2020

Pond Square Resident's Association. From left to right: Peter Tenenbaum, Neil Perkins, Edward Stanners, Jeffrey Salmon. Picture: Pond Square Resident's Association

Members of the Pond Square Residents’ Association (PRSA) called for a controversial “no right turn” traffic order at the top of Swain’s Lane in Highgate to be abandoned.

Residents say the changes to Swain's Lane have only diverted traffic to Pond Square (pictured). Picture: Pond Square Resident's AssociationResidents say the changes to Swain's Lane have only diverted traffic to Pond Square (pictured). Picture: Pond Square Resident's Association

In a deputation to Camden full council on September 7, Edward Stanners from the PSRA said: “We hope to persuade you to abandon the scheme and go back to a more formal kind of consultation.”  He said households in the area had not been consulted, and explained the PSRA agreed with the aims of the scheme – to reduce vehicle traffic – but wanted it to be re-thought. He added: “The scheme is endangering the lives of both Highgate residents and our many visitors.”

Councillors including Highgate representatives Anna Wright and Sian Berry asked the council to reassure residents that feedback would be considered by the town hall.

READ MORE: Highgate residents slam rat-run created by Covid-19 traffic measures in Swain's Lane and Pond Square

Cllr Wright (Lab) said: “They are indeed experiments and should be treated as such.”

Camden’s environment chief Cllr Adam Harrison responded and said local “on-the-ground observations” had been very helpful. He added he felt the scheme had been successful in reducing traffic through Highgate village, saying: “There was a lot of traffic going through the village, there is less now, and I’m very happy to be working with the community on this.”

