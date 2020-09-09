Pond Square residents call for Swain’s Lane no right-turn scheme to be abandoned at Camden Council
PUBLISHED: 17:34 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 09 September 2020
Archant
Members of the Pond Square Residents’ Association (PRSA) called for a controversial “no right turn” traffic order at the top of Swain’s Lane in Highgate to be abandoned.
In a deputation to Camden full council on September 7, Edward Stanners from the PSRA said: “We hope to persuade you to abandon the scheme and go back to a more formal kind of consultation.” He said households in the area had not been consulted, and explained the PSRA agreed with the aims of the scheme – to reduce vehicle traffic – but wanted it to be re-thought. He added: “The scheme is endangering the lives of both Highgate residents and our many visitors.”
You may also want to watch:
Councillors including Highgate representatives Anna Wright and Sian Berry asked the council to reassure residents that feedback would be considered by the town hall.
READ MORE: Highgate residents slam rat-run created by Covid-19 traffic measures in Swain’s Lane and Pond Square
Cllr Wright (Lab) said: “They are indeed experiments and should be treated as such.”
Camden’s environment chief Cllr Adam Harrison responded and said local “on-the-ground observations” had been very helpful. He added he felt the scheme had been successful in reducing traffic through Highgate village, saying: “There was a lot of traffic going through the village, there is less now, and I’m very happy to be working with the community on this.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.