Highgate resident sits on stool in front of lorry to save his Porsche from being towed away

PUBLISHED: 18:42 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 29 September 2020

Peter Fennell staging a protest outside his Highgate home to save his Porsche 944. Picture: Anne Fennell

Peter Fennell staging a protest outside his Highgate home to save his Porsche 944. Picture: Anne Fennell

Archant

Peace was brokered in Highgate this afternoon after a parking stand-off saw a resident refuse to move out of the way of a lorry towing away his Porsche.

Officers eventually agreed to return the sports car to its owner after his demonstration. Picture: Anne FennellOfficers eventually agreed to return the sports car to its owner after his demonstration. Picture: Anne Fennell

Enforcement officers arrived in Langdon Park Road at 11am to remove a sports car part-parked on double yellow lines after a ticket was issued earlier that morning.

Seeing his Porsche 944 mounted onto the lorry, owner Peter Fennell - who has a parking permit for the street - staged a protest for its return.

As he worked on his laptop, he sat on a stool in front of the tow truck in the middle of the road so it couldn’t pass.

Officers eventually relented and agreed to return the sports car - but then the lorry’s battery died so officers enjoyed some tea and lunch in the street with the Fennells, who tried to help jump-start the truck.

The Fennells and enforcement officers The Fennells and enforcement officers "made friends" after the deadlock was broken. Pictured from a neighbour's window. Picture: Nicki Maslin

Peter’s wife Anne told the Ham&High: “The punishment far exceeded the crime but we will be more careful now. On the other hand it’s nice we’ve made friends and we’ve got our car back.”

Officers attended Langdon Park Road at 11am and six hours later they left Highgate.

A Haringey Council spokesperson said it was aware of the case and is processing details of the penalty charge notice before taking action.

Peter Fennell and enforcement officers in Langdon Park Road. Picture: Anne FennellPeter Fennell and enforcement officers in Langdon Park Road. Picture: Anne Fennell

