Police appeal after woman raped in Highgate
- Credit: Met Police
Police are appealing to identify a man after a woman in her 20s was raped in Highgate.
The victim was walking on a street off Dartmouth Park Hill on December 16 at around 3.30am.
A man suddenly approached her, threatened her and forced her to perform a sex act.
Detectives want to identify and speak to a man pictured on CCTV.
Officers described the man as black, and wearing a fur-lined hooded jacket, dark jeans, dark trainers and a dark top with a logo. He was said to have a London accent.
Detective Sergeant Stacey Smith said: “This was an appalling attack on a lone woman who was targeted late at night and subjected to serious sexual violence.
"We need the public’s help to find the attacker. If you recognise the man in the pictures we have released for this appeal, please come forward and speak to us.
“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, it is vital you get in touch. It could lead to a dangerous offender being taken off the streets."
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on the morning of the incident.
He was interviewed and later released with no further action taken.
To assist police with their enquiries, call the Public Protection Unit on 07827802196.
Alternatively, call police on 101, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting Operation Exmoor.