'Water, sunlight, and love': Highgate girl grows 20-headed sunflower

Published: 5:01 PM October 11, 2021

A seven-year-old girl from Highgate has grown a sunflower measuring almost two and a half metres in her front garden, to the delight of passers-by.

Rhea Basi, who goes to St James Church of England school, decided to start gardening during the first lockdown.

At first, her sunflowers struggled to grow, but after several unsuccessful attempts, Rhea grew an impressive sunflower with 20 heads.

Speaking to the Ham&High about the secret ingredient to growing her masterpiece, Rhea said: “Water, sunlight, and love.”

Her mother, Kam Pacura, said: “This was something quite special. Rhea showed the sunflower a lot of love and checked on it every single day.

"She grew up watching her grandmother do gardening, which spurred her own interest.”

The flower became an instant hit, with neighbours from all over the street stopping to marvel at Rhea’s sunflower and express their joy to the family.

Rhea called the sunflower Chloe because it was the name she was almost given.