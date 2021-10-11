Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

'Water, sunlight, and love': Highgate girl grows 20-headed sunflower

Logo Icon

Kat Pirnak

Published: 5:01 PM October 11, 2021   
Rhea Basi

Highgate schoolgirl Rhea Basi has grown a 20-headed sunflower - Credit: Kam Pacura

A seven-year-old girl from Highgate has grown a sunflower measuring almost two and a half metres in her front garden, to the delight of passers-by. 

Rhea Basi, who goes to St James Church of England school, decided to start gardening during the first lockdown. 

At first, her sunflowers struggled to grow, but after several unsuccessful attempts, Rhea grew an impressive sunflower with 20 heads.

Speaking to the Ham&High about the secret ingredient to growing her masterpiece, Rhea said: “Water, sunlight, and love.”

Her mother, Kam Pacura, said: “This was something quite special. Rhea showed the sunflower a lot of love and checked on it every single day.

You may also want to watch:

"She grew up watching her grandmother do gardening, which spurred her own interest.”

The flower became an instant hit, with neighbours from all over the street stopping to marvel at Rhea’s sunflower and express their joy to the family.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crouch End drugs raid sees 'cannabis plants and equipment seized'
  2. 2 Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds
  3. 3 Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally
  1. 4 Arsenal project under threat after Newcastle United takeover 
  2. 5 Pupils complete fun run to raise 'essential' money for school
  3. 6 ‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover
  4. 7 'Greenwashing': Campaigners slam new Parkland Walk tree-felling plans
  5. 8 Seven unusual places to eat out in north London
  6. 9 Ally Pally pledges 'more permanent solution' to tackle 'race track' road
  7. 10 St John's Wood school purchases additional premises

Rhea called the sunflower Chloe because it was the name she was almost given. 

Highgate schoolgirl Rhea Basi has grown a 20-headed sunflower

Highgate schoolgirl Rhea Basi has grown a 20-headed sunflower - Credit: Kam Pacura

Highgate News
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The shopfront of no. 6 Hampstead High Street

Planet Organic to open in Hampstead High Street

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Belsize Hardware

'It feels great': West Hampstead couple open Belsize Hardware in...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Biggie Best

South End Green's Biggie Best closes cafe after spate of thefts

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
General view of cheerleaders performing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotsp

Tottenham Hotspur

NFL London 2021: Tottenham set to host two NFL games

David Ballheimer

Logo Icon