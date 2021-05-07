Highgate primary praises new school street scheme restricting cars

Published: 4:30 PM May 7, 2021

Highgate primary headteacher William Dean with pupils Olivia and Elliot Holloway - and Horace, the school dog - Credit: William Dean

Highgate Primary School has welcomed the “transformation” of timed road closures during drop-off and pick-up hours.

The “school street” scheme started on April 26, banning cars between 8:30-9.30am and 3pm-4pm on weekdays during term time.

Implemented by Haringey Council, the measures cover Kenwood Road, Gaskell Road, Toyne Way, Yeatman Road and Storey Road.

The scheme is designed to improve air quality around the school, encouraging walking and cycling.

Highgate primary headteacher William Dean told the Ham&High: “I am absolutely delighted with the immediate impact the School Street has had on the community.

“Drop-off and pick-up times are so much calmer and quieter and, most importantly, safer, for our children.

“We launched the School Street with an initiative to encourage active travel and the community has responded brilliantly.

“It really is fantastic to see so many children walking, scooting or cycling to and from school.”

Parent representative Claire Van Nispen praised the newfound “tranquillity”, adding: “We still cross the street carefully, but the new School Street feels great.

“Also, on the days we cycle to school, we can actually cycle safely on the street around the school.”

Cllr Liz Morris (Lib Dem, Highgate) said: “The transformation in the drop-off and pick-up of children at Highgate Primary School has been amazing.

“Not only has the new school street improved safety around the school but so many more children are now walking, cycling and scootering which is great for their health.

“And importantly they are no longer breathing in harmful car pollutants outside the school.”

Highgate primary school, pictured from North Hill - Credit: Google

Local residents, businesses and disabled people with a blue badge can apply for an exemption from the initiative, which has received more than £250,000 of funding from TfL’s Streetspace scheme.

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: “Everybody associated with the scheme here at Haringey Council is delighted that these School Streets have been very warmly welcomed by all accounts.

“We’ve established our School Streets scheme as we readily recognise just how important it is for the health, safety and wellbeing of everybody concerned – but especially children and young people – that air pollution and traffic is minimised before and after school.

“This very important work is set to continue during the summer term, and for the foreseeable future, as – working closely in tandem with our educational settings – we rollout progressively more School Streets across the borough over time.”

Nine other school streets were introduced in Haringey on April 26, including outside Campsbourne, Coldfall and Rokesly primaries.

For more information on school streets visit https://www.haringey.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-travel/travel/smarter-travel/school-streets

To give feedback on the scheme click here.